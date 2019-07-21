Which Eternals Characters Are in Marvel’s Eternals Movie?

As many expected, Marvel Studios rolled out the majority of the cast of Chloe Zhou’s Eternals last night at San Diego Comic-Con. With the expected Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek leading the way, fans were also surprised to see Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Lauren Ridloff on stage. Since the group itself is still relatively unknown by mainstream comic fans, here’s the lowdown on the characters introduced last night.

Thena – Angelina Jolie

Full Name: Thena (born Azura)

Relatives: Zuras (Father), Cybele (Mother), Thanos and Starfox (Cousins)

Powers: Superhuman agility, durability, speed, stamina, and strength. Regenerative healing factor. Cosmic energy manipulation that allows photokinesis, thermokinesis, telekinesis, telepathy, concussive blast, molecular manipulation, and teleportation.

Ikaris – Richard Madden

Full Name: Ikaris

Relatives: Virako (Father), Tulayn (Mother), Druig, Ajak, Sprite, Sersi (Cousins)

Powers: Immortality. Superhuman strength, durability, and stamina. Regeneration. Flight. Psionics. Lazer vision.

Kingo – Kumail Nanjiani

Full Name: Kingo Sunen

Relatives: Unknown

Powers: Master swordsman

Makkari – Lauren Ridloff

Full Name: Makkari

Relatives: Veron (Father), Mara (Mother)

Powers: Once gave up all other powers to increase superhuman speed. Typical strength, flight, and stamina of other Eternals characters.

Phastos – Brian Tyree Henry

Full Name: Phastos

Relatives: Unknown

Powers: Enhanced metabolism, reduced aging, genius-level intellect inventor and engineer

Ajak – Salma Hayek

Full Name: Ajak

Relatives: Rakar (Father), Amaa (Mother), Ikaris (Cousin)

Powers: Excellent hand to hand combatant on top of other typical Eternals powers. Will served as leader in the film.

Sprite – Lia McHugh

Full Name: Sprite

Relatives: Arex, Ajak, Ikaris, Sersi (Cousins)

Powers: Trickster, master illusionist, can’t grow and stuck in child’s body

Gilgamesh – Don Lee

Full Name: Unknown

Relatives: Unknown

Powers: Went blind and was able to develop Daredevil-like radar system, other Eternal powers such as super flight, speed, stamina, etc.