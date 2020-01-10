Marvel’s Eternals Set Photos Reveal Kit Harington And Gemma Chan

Marvel Studios is trying to rebuild its Cinematic Universe after the conclusion of the mega-successful Infinity Saga. Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is shaping up to be a “passing of the torch” moment in the franchise, for sure, as new heroes, villains, and entire new corners of the MCU open up. In the case of Marvel’s The Eternals, we will discover an entire world behind the world of the MCU – one populated with beings that more powerful than just about any of the superhero and/or cosmic beings we’ve met thusfar. Now that director Chloé Zhao is shooting Eternals, we’re getting more and more set photos revealing just what that world will look like.

The latest Eternals set photos reveal two of the more famous characters from Eternals lore: Dane Whitman, The Black Knight (played by Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington), and the Eternal known as Sersi (Captain Marvel‘s Gemma Chan):

Gemma Chan suspended in mid-air while filming The Eternals in London https://t.co/mVTsLTujvg — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) January 10, 2020

The set photos (taken on location at Hampstead Heath in North London, seem to depict Whitman and Sersi in the modern day era, taking a walk through the park. Things go from the mundane to Marvel-brand extraordinary when Sersi suddenly ascends into the sky (photos show Chan in a harness, being hoisted up a 15-foot crane).

The Standard, which provides the full gallery of set photos (see the above tweet), also has speculation about what the scene is actually depicting: “It is thought the scene takes place at the end of the film where her character – the superhero Sersi – is lifted to the heavens.”

There is precedent in Marvel Comics for such a moment in Eternals to occur. Most releveant would be the era where Sersi and Dane fall in love, only to have Sersi fall under the sway of Proctor, a villain who turns out to be a version of Dane from an alternate universe, with a massive grudge against Sersi. Even after Proctor is defeated Sersi can’t trust her own mind, and chooses exile in a realm between realities, with Black Knight ultimately following her there. That Proctor arc also involves the villain trying to collapse the multiverse into a more linear version of itself… so with films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on deck, you can see the appeal.

