Marvel’s Evil Reed Richards Just Dropped A Gruesome Terminator Easter Egg With His Latest Kill

Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Wolverine series continues its exploration of the bleak, dystopian world of the Ultimate Universe and this new Wolverine’s place in it. Set in Earth-6160, this version of Wolverine differs from his more well-known counterpart in that he is not a rebellious loner with a tendency to berserk on his enemies. No, the Wolverine of the Ultimate Universe is the Winter Soldier, a silent, masked assassin working for the ruling Eurasian Republic, which Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red rule over. However, the one who is really in control of this world is The Maker, a deeply corrupt version of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, and the latest issue of Ultimate Wolverine reveals just how ruthless he is, referencing the iconic film, Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

During the opening scene of Ultimate Wolverine #2, set thirty years prior to the main events of the series, the Maker infiltrates a facility that specializes in experimenting on mutants through the use of adamantium. He encounters the lead scientist of the project and uses his stretchy powers to spike him through the face with an elongated finger.

It’s a brutal murder, but fans of T2 will recall that this was how the liquid metal T-1000 often dispatched his victims. For example, there’s the scene at John Connor’s foster home when the T-1000, disguised as John’s foster mom, turns his arm into a massive blade to stab John’s foster father through the mouth. But the kill that The Maker’s is most reminiscent of is when the T-1000 uses his elongated finger to impale a poor security guard through the eye.

In addition to how he kills people, the Maker is not unlike the T-1000. The Maker may be an incredible genius but shows no remorse when it comes to dispatching anyone who stands in his way. His single-track mind, in many ways, makes him more terrifying than the typical sadistic villain often seen in superhero comics.

This version of Reed Richards is a far cry from the more wholesome and virtuous scientist we’re used to seeing. But this radical departure from the original, as well as the depictions of other classic characters, is part of what makes the Ultimate Universe line of comics so compelling. Ultimate Wolverine writer Chris Condon told CBR that, “One of the great things about working for Wil Moss [Senior Editor at Marvel Comics] under the Ultimate label is that you’re given freedom to do whatever you want to do. If I had come on board and requested that Ultimate Wolverine tie into Peach Momoko’s Ultimate X-Men, I’m sure we could’ve found a way to do that. But…I wanted this to feel much more like a ‘character’ book than an X-Men or group book – smaller, contained, but still introducing some classic characters into the Ultimate Universe to tell an incredibly action-packed and, yes, violent story.”

