Marvel's Fury Files Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

With a month-long break between live-action shows from Marvel Studios, the House of Mouse is finding whatever additional Marvel content it can to add to Disney+. Over the weekend, the streamer added the full first season of The Fury Files, an animated series that takes an exhaustive look at dozens of characters in the Marvel library. Using snippets from the previous animated properties Marvel has done, each episode examines a separate character from The Leader, She-Hulk, and other members of the Incredible Hulk family to Black Panther, Power Man, and Hawkeye.

The series was initially released in 2013 and now, all 21 episodes are available to stream on Disney+. "Fury Files is a new informational program that will teach fans about their favorite Marvel heroes and villains using a combination of motion comic art and scenes cut from popular Marvel animated shows like Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series," an official synopsis for the series reads.

12 new @DisneyPlusCA titles today:

New in animation, both from @Marvel, we have @MarvelsMODOK and The Fury Files. From @disney, @Tinker_Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast. Touchstone Pictures brings us 1989's An Innocent Man with Tom Selleck.@disneyplus

1/4 pic.twitter.com/QObTenCbgR — The Completist Geek (@CompletistGeek) May 22, 2021

Unfortunately for fans of the franchise looking to get more material, The Fury Files is not MCU-adjacent, even if the two may share some characters. Next up from the House of Ideas is Loki, the Tom Hiddleston-starring series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.