Marvel's Hawkeye Originally Had a "Darker Tone"

✖

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series hit every target in sight. From the introduction to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop to the reintroduction of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the series had everything going for it. Some fans would say that they expected the character to get his own solo project years ago, but some would say that the Disney plus series would suffice. Hawkeye was primarily set during Christmas time and had a very light tone, so it would be wild to think that the series could have been darker. According to a recent interview with BTL News, the series composers Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas revealed that the series originally was way darker than what we got.

"… there was a bit of an evolution for what the sound of the score was going to be. At first, it was going to be a darker tone, focused on Hawkeye, his despair around the events of the Avengers, and the dark things he went through in his past. But the show, the story, and therefore the score evolved into something much more playful, especially between Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. And the idea that this would be a 'Christmas in New York' sort of thing, we took. Whenever there was an opportunity to sprinkle in Christmas magic, we did. Not just the big set pieces we mentioned, but also incorporating classic Christmas textures into what was a more traditional Marvel superhero type of score."

The next series that Marvel Studios will release on Disney+ will be Ms. Marvel. The series will be one of the final projects to be released from Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year, and Marvel Studios is pushing the marketing of the film. Every one of the Phase Four projects that have already been released have taken place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the exception of Black Widow. Now, we officially know when Ms. Marvel is set in the MCU. During a recent interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed when the series takes place in the current timeline.

"So, I think right now, we haven't put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame," Ali told the website. "I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it's one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don't actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger

What do do you think about the change in tone? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!