Marvel’s Hawkeye Reveals Another Hero Was Lost In The Blip

When Avengers: Infinity War did what many people thought Marvel Studios would never do, kill off half of their heroes on screen in devastating fashion, they did it in a way that instantly became iconic. The dusting of heroes like Bucky Barnes, T’Challa, Groot, and Wanda Maximoff added a unique visual language to the MCU that would be recognizable for years to come. Even after that movie was release Marvel Studios has continued to answer the question of who was taken in “The Blip” and who remained on Earth, with reveals happening in WandaVision and now in Hawkeye as another Marvel hero was confirmed to have bitten the dust. Spoilers ahead!

The latest episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ flashes back to 2018, picking up after the events of the Black Widow movie with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova working to free all of the other Black Widows that need to be deprogrammed. After breaking into a home with her associate Sonya (Yssa Mei Panganiban) to locate another former Widow, Ana (Annie Hamilton), the trio have a quiet moment together over drinks. Ana asks Yelena how her sister is doing, keep in mind this is still Infinity War times so she’s alive they just haven’t seen each other, and she tells her she’s fine. Yelena excuses herself to the restroom after this and while inside, looking at herself in the mirror, immediately explodes into the iconic dust of The Blip. As the dust lingers in the air though it suddenly starts to collect again as the interior of the bathroom changes. For Yelena being gone in the blip was an instant, but the five years still passed on Earth.

Yelena briefly gets caught up but this scene largely exists to connect the dots between her appearance on Hawkeye and the post-credit scene from the Black Widow movie. Only one episode remains of Marvel’s Hawkeye and it certainly seems like we’ll see even more of Florence Pugh’s character in the final episode. Perhaps the biggest question about her character as the show wraps up is, where will she show up next?

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. The series also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

New episodes of Hawkeye debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

