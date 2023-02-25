Marvel's Hugh Jackman Reveals He Damaged His Voice Playing Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is known best for playing Wolverine, a role he is officially returning to in the upcoming Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. When Jackman started training again for the role, he revealed that his muscles were getting too big for his clothes. The actor said he was losing 1,500 calories a night, which started to impact his role in The Music Man. After performing in the Broadway musical for a year, Jackman said his goodbyes in January, but doing the show while training for his Marvel return caused two pairs of pants to split while onstage. Turns out, his Wolverine body isn't the only thing that impacted his musical career. He recently revealed on BBC's Front Row that he damaged his vocal cords after playing the X-Men hero for so many years.

"I've done some damage to my voice with Wolverine," Jackman shared. "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling ... My vocal teacher in drama school would've been horrified with some of the things I did [as Wolverine]." He added, "We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice. I'm working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role."

How Does Hugh Jackman Feel About Training To Play Wolverine Again?

Jackman was recently a guest on the Empire Podcast along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick as well as Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale. During the interview, Jackman gave an update about his Wolverine training and revealed the process hasn't gotten easier.

"No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 8, 2024.