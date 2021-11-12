Marvel’s I Am Groot Reveals New Logo During Disney+ Day

Disney+ Day is upon us, bringing a wide array of new updates tied to the streaming service’s upcoming series and movies. That has included a lot of details regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including, as it turns out, I Am Groot. The animated series of shorts, which was announced during Disney’s Investor Day presentation in 2020, will follow the misadventures of Baby Groot, and now we have a look at the newest logo for the project.

Baby Groot became a bit of a cultural phenomenon when he first was teed up in Guardians of the Galaxy, only for him to be aged up at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While there’s no telling exactly what adventures Baby Groot will get into in this animated series, it’s safe to assume that fans will want to see more of the character.

“A lot of times on the first movie we were like ‘are we even putting Groot in this movie?’ Because Sean [Gunn] plays Rocket on set, and he’s so present as Rocket that you’re very aware of Rocket as a character,” Guardians writer-director James Gunn previously explained in a 2017 interview. “The guy playing Groot was a stand-in on the last movie and so we just kind of always forgot he was there. He doesn’t talk very much, so you’re doing all these scenes and when we have the scenes in the movie where they turn to Groot and Groot’s like, ‘Why are you forgetting me?’ That’s really what we felt like while we were shooting the first film.

“I think also, the whole personality of Groot and who he was, it was there on the page and then you forget about it while you were shooting the first movie,” Gunn continues. “But now everyone knows Groot so well that we have much larger awareness, me and the cast, of a baby Groot being there at all times. And him being one of the members in the scene…I think he’s a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he’s just more complete character.”

This new update for I Am Groot comes as Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians movies, teased to ComicBook.com that a future MCU installment will show “the return to Planet X”, Groot’s home planet.

