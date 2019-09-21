Marvel’s Infinity Saga Trailer Didn’t Include One Major Movie

Spider-Man: Far From Home has come and gone in theaters and Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the way. The company is taking a major victory lap with a new Infinity Saga box set, but there is one strange omission in the trailer. There have been more than 20 movies leading up to Avengers: Endgame and each one provides a key to the puzzle to defeat Thanos for once and for all.

Fans were first able to see the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, but now it has been released for the general public. The trailer can be found at the top of the article as well. With every Avenger getting their chance to shine, it is a little strange to not see Black Panther‘s logo represented in the final product with how he contributed to the fight against Thanos in both Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans will remember that the entire climactic battle at the end of Infinity War took place in Wakanda because their king allowed it. Also, their forces were instrumental, along with the other heroes’ allies, in turning the tide against Thanos in the final battle. Black Panther was also a part of the fireman’s relay with the Stark Gauntlet in the final third of Endgame to replace the stones before Thanos could get a hold of them.

Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige has been teasing this development for a while. Now, people will get to see all the plot threads weave together over the course of all these movies in one tidy place. The release date hasn’t been announced yet, but fans are already willing to plunk down some serious change to secure all the movies at once. Feige was sure to massage some concerns about how much value the collection will hold.

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Feige previously said to Empire Magazine. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

Deleted scenes don’t always trickle out of the Marvel releases, even when they become available on home video. The Marvel Studios boss said that he’s going to add a little sweetener to the pot for fans willing to spend extra on a box set for the Infinity Saga.

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige said about a deleted Endgame scene that released over the summer. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

Details around the Infinity Saga’s availability have not been released yet.