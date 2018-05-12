Marvel Fans Don’t Care ‘Inhumans’ Was Cancelled

Marvel’s Inhumans was one of the shows officially cancelled in a culling by network ABC, it was announced Friday.

Probably the most expected casualty at the Disney-owned network — Quantico, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Deception, and Designated Survivor were also axed — the critically panned and barely-watched Inhumans now leaves the long-running Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the sole Marvel-inspired series on the network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s fate hangs in the air after five seasons — neither word of renewal or cancellation has been announced, causing anxiety in its passionate fanbase — an overwhelming majority of tweets are happy to see the short-lived Scott Buck-ran Inhumans get its pink slip.

It was learned Friday Vertigo comic book adaptation Lucifer was similarly killed off at Fox — a campaign aimed at saving that show became the #1 trending topic on Twitter with nearly half a million tweets — and as the second comic book-based show to fall, online reactions towards Inhumans couldn’t be more different: the tone is generally mocking and often celebratory, a far cry from the passionate and vocal ire expressed by Lucifer supporters on social media.

The series has a pitiful 10% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and just a 49% “liked it” audience rating, with an average 3/5 rating from 1,740 user votes. That blasé response from viewers reflects in the series’ ratings: Inhumans‘ season one finale, now its series’ finale, pulled in just 1.9 million viewers overall and a .5 in the coveted adults 18—49 demographic, just little better than its series low from late October.

Inhumans even dragged ABC news series 20/20 to some of its lowest-ever ratings, helping NBC rival Dateline double its ratings in the 2017 fall season — making the cancellation of Inhumans, a black eye on the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, a non-surprise.

@lgbtbarton

@sawctor, @jwz3667, @GhantousRyan

@junyabunya, @TheMattFowler

If ABC never officially cancels Inhumans it’ll be like when Curtis Axel never officially got eliminated from the 2015 Royal Rumble. #BlackBoltMania — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) May 11, 2018

@Acidic_Heart, @CaptainGalxy

ABC not even gonna announce Inhumans cancellation cause everyone assumed it died months ago lol — DoctorDoom (@Acidic_Heart) May 11, 2018

Inhumans got canceled lol pic.twitter.com/NfFfH8NmGZ — Cap☆ just saw Infinity War (@CaptainGalxy) May 11, 2018

@Foolishmofo, @RhodeToLove

“Oh no! Inhumans was cancelled!”

-no one — Love, Wendell (@RhodeToLove) May 12, 2018

@RICHARDLNEWBY, @ConnorBehrens

Inhumans is the worst thing to come out of Marvel Studios and it seems like it was only made so Perlmutter could slight Feige. Felt bad for those involved. Since it didn’t connect to anything I hope it’s just omitted and we eventually get the film the characters deserve. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 12, 2018

#Inhumans getting cancelled has to be the least surprising thing to happen this year. — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) May 11, 2018

@sepinwall, @VenusZen

RIP, Inhumans, a superhero show so cheap and/or bored by the source material that it took away half the characters’ powers within the first two episodes. — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 12, 2018

ABC has officially pulled the plug on Marvel’s #Inhumans , in probably the least surprising cancellation of the season. Good. Retcon it out of MCU canon, because that franchise always deserved a great movie, not a rushed, disappointing TV series. — Brent Botsford (@VenusZen) May 12, 2018

@charlottcharles, @icj3k, @beeslyfitz, @MinddKidzag

im fucking screaming @ abc waiting this long to cancel inhumans like thanks but y’all probably could’ve saved some ink on that one — charlottecharles (@charlottcharles) May 11, 2018

Inhumans deserved better than an abc series. — Please Pass The Mic!!! (@icj3k) May 12, 2018