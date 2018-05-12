Marvel

Marvel Fans Don’t Care ‘Inhumans’ Was Cancelled

Marvel’s Inhumans was one of the shows officially cancelled in a culling by network ABC, it was […]

Marvel’s Inhumans was one of the shows officially cancelled in a culling by network ABC, it was announced Friday.

Probably the most expected casualty at the Disney-owned network — Quantico, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Deception, and Designated Survivor were also axed — the critically panned and barely-watched Inhumans now leaves the long-running Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the sole Marvel-inspired series on the network.

As S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s fate hangs in the air after five seasons — neither word of renewal or cancellation has been announced, causing anxiety in its passionate fanbase — an overwhelming majority of tweets are happy to see the short-lived Scott Buck-ran Inhumans get its pink slip.

It was learned Friday Vertigo comic book adaptation Lucifer was similarly killed off at Fox — a campaign aimed at saving that show became the #1 trending topic on Twitter with nearly half a million tweets — and as the second comic book-based show to fall, online reactions towards Inhumans couldn’t be more different: the tone is generally mocking and often celebratory, a far cry from the passionate and vocal ire expressed by Lucifer supporters on social media.

The series has a pitiful 10% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and just a 49% “liked it” audience rating, with an average 3/5 rating from 1,740 user votes. That blasé response from viewers reflects in the series’ ratings: Inhumans‘ season one finale, now its series’ finale, pulled in just 1.9 million viewers overall and a .5 in the coveted adults 18—49 demographic, just little better than its series low from late October.

Inhumans even dragged ABC news series 20/20 to some of its lowest-ever ratings, helping NBC rival Dateline double its ratings in the 2017 fall season — making the cancellation of Inhumans, a black eye on the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, a non-surprise.

