Marvel’s Kevin Feige On The Risk Of Character’s Connecting With Audiences

Marvel has a knack for introducing new characters into their film universe, and for Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige that success comes from not being afraid of taking risks.

An interview with Feige is one of the many things you’ll find in Titans’ Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years, which features several interviews with a number of stars as well as behind the scenes photos and loads of concept art from the MCU’s early days. We recently got a look at an exclusive excerpt from the book, where Feige was asked how they know if a character is going to connect with the audience.

“We believe that what we’re working on has value. The risks and creative chances that we’re taking are in service to creating something an audience will respond to, something unique and different. I believe deeply that’s what filmgoers want – to be surprised and to have expectations exceeded. You don’t know until it’s out, but all we’ve done since Phase One is go with our gut.”

Honestly, it’s worked out quite well so far, as there has yet to be a character that has really landed like a dud. Here’s hoping they continue that successful streak for years to come.

