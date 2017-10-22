Hulu’s ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Wraps Filming

Marvel’s Runaways, the first Marvel Television series produced for Hulu, as officially wrapped production.

James Marsters, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star who plays Victor Stein in Runaways, revealed the end of production by sharing some of the photos he took with him from the wrap party.

Check it out below:

Just got back from the wrap party. Such a great time! Everyone in this show is cool. Everyone. I love them. pic.twitter.com/blBSxHO99V — James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) October 21, 2017

“Just got back from the wrap party,” Marsters tweeted. “Such a great time! Everyone in this show is cool. Everyone. I love them.

Marvel’s Runaways was created for Hulu by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The show is based on Marvel Comics’ Runaways comic book series and its character, which was created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, and is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,

Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta as teenagers who go on the run after discovering that their parents are members of a secret society of supervillains known as the Pride.

Runaways began development as a Marvel Studios film, with a treatment by Vaughan, but was put on the shelf after the success of Marvel’s The Avengers so that the studio could focus on further developing its core characters. The concept was redeveloped as a television series by Schwartz and Savage and Hulu ordered a pilot from Marvel Television in 2016.

The cast for the Runaways pilot was announced in February 2017 and filming began in Los Angeles, where the original comic takes place, in February 2017. Hulu announced a ten-episode order for Runaways in May 2017.

Marvel’s Runaways will premiere on Hulu on November 21, 2017.