‘Runaways’ Season 2 Will Premiere Winter 2018

Marvel’s Runaways will be heading back to Hulu before the end of 2018.

Today during a visit to the set of Runaways for the Television Critics Association press tour, Hulu confirmed that Runaways Season Two is set for a winter 2018 premiere.

Marvel’s Runaways was created for Hulu by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The show is based Marvel’s Runaways comic book series, created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, and is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,

Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz as Alex Wilder, Lyrica Okano as Nico Minoru, Virginia Gardner as Karolina Dean, Ariela Barer Gert Yorkes, Gregg Sulkin as Chase Stein, and Allegra Acosta as Molly Hernandez. They are teenagers whose lives are changed when they discover that their parents are part of a secret society called Pride that masquerades as a charitable organization but is, in truth, something much more.

While the first season saw the teens remain in school and keep close to their parents, the series finally earned its name in the season finale, in which the kids finally were forced to run away from home, a move that is sure to change the dynamic of the show in its second season, perhaps making it a bit closer to the comics.

Barer recently noted that she hopes to see certain characters and storylines from the comics make their way into the show, including the story in which her character, Gert, dies.

“Xavin and Victor!!!” Barer wrote on Tumblr, referencing two latecomers to the Runaways she hopes to see appear in the show. “OR Gert dying as long as I can come back to life like she does in the comics. That plot line is so beautiful and an amazing exploration of Gert and Chase’s relationship.”

Another storyline from the comics involves guest appearances by two other Marvel characters who recently made their TV debuts, Cloak and Dagger. The showrunner of that Freeform series, Joe Pokaski, hopes to see the crossover happen.

“I hope so,” he said. “I mean it was really important for the first season to really establish Tandy and Tyrone, even as people before they become superheroes. But I’m a big fan of what Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage] did on Runaways and we’re always talking about ‘when do we get to do our crossover?’ There’s probably 400 lawyers in the way… I’m excited for however Cloak & Dagger can play in the universe.”

