‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Likely to Be Renewed for Season 3

Nearly two months after the sophomore season of Marvel’s Runaways made its anticipated debut on Hulu, it looks as though the streaming service is ready to give the go-ahead on a third installment.

There was no formal announcement about the future of the beloved series made during Hulu’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour on Monday morning, but the platform’s executives made it clear that more of Marvel’s live-action is almost certainly on the way.

“We’re really happy with the performance of Runaways, both creatively and in terms of its performance, and we’ll have an announcement shortly,” said Hulu’s content chief Craig Erwich.

There was no further indication as to when exactly “shortly” could be, but that’s still fantastic news for fans of Runaways. Following its winter release schedule, it would make the most sense to see the series head into production sometime in the first half of the year, allowing time for the new season to be completed before a potential debut in December or January.

The first season of Marvel’s Runaways arrived with three episodes on its premiere day, followed by a new episode each week after that. The second season followed a more binge-heavy approach, with all 13 episodes dropping at once.

With Disney merging with Fox in the very near future, the House of Mouse is set to own a controlling stake in Hulu, allowing the partnership between Marvel and the streaming service to continue. Unlike the current purge at Netflix, Hulu is adding even more Marvel content to its slate. During Monday’s presentation, Hulu revealed that four new animated series inspired by Marvel comics had been ordered.

Kevin Smith and Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator Dave Willis are teaming up for an adult-oriented Howard the Duck series, while Patton Oswald and Jordan Blum are creating a show centered around M.O.D.O.K., Ercia Rivinoja and Chelsea Handler are putting together a Tigra & Dazzler series, and the team of Josh Gordon and Will Speck are giving life to Hit-Monkey. The characters of those four shows will ultimately come together for a one-shot series called The Offenders.

The first two seasons of Marvel’s Runaways are currently streaming on Hulu.