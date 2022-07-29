Marvel's Secret Invasion Star Reveals Reshoots With New Writer Are Happening

Secret Invasion is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney+ that was recently filmed in the UK. It was revealed last month that the show is expected to undergo reshoots, and it looks like this new phase of the production will include a new writer. The upcoming show will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross in addition to some MCU newcomers. One such actor is Christopher McDonald who is best known for appearing in films such as Thelma & Louise and Happy Gilmore. McDonald recently had a chat with Awards Focus and teased the upcoming reshoots.

"The director Ali Selim is fantastic, and it's a delight to play this storyline because it's really, really good. We're actually heading back to London on Tuesday to do additional scenes. They're doing reshoots in a way that's making the story better. Apparently, there's a new writer in there. He's amped it up, and the series is going so much deeper than before," McDonald shared.

Currently, it's unclear who McDonald is playing in Secret Invasion. "I know nothing, I can say nothing," McDonald told The Movie Dweeb on YouTube last year. "I signed an NDA, so [I know nothing] other than the fact it's called Secret Invasion."

"That was a fun phone call," he added of getting cast. "My agent and my manager got together. They called me and said, 'Chris, are you sitting down?' I said, 'I'm in my car, I'm driving home.' 'Yeah, you might want to pull over.' I said, 'Whoa, what's happening?' 'No, it's good. Pull over.' They tell me about this whole offer that comes in to join the MCU, and I'm like, 'Wow! This is only something I've been praying for because it's the number one thing that comes out of Hollywood.'"

"Kevin Feige just kills it," McDonald added. "It's spectacular, 23 movies they're in now, and now the television shows with WandaVision and Loki. It's an actor's dream. So I'm going to come to London and make this thing happen in a month's time. I think a month and a half's time I'll be there doing it."

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Secret Invasion will also feature Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott Carmen Ejogo, and Olivia Colman. Marvel's Secret Invasion is expected to debut in the Spring of 2023 on Disney+.