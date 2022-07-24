Secret Invasion Release Date and Logo Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Secret Invasion will be the first Marvel Studios Original series of Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced during Marvel's Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The Marvel chief revealed the series, which reunites Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull Talos after the events of 2019's Captain Marvel, will stream on Disney+ in spring 2023. A new logo was unveiled as part of the Marvel Studios Phase 5 slate, which will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters February 2023) and end with the just-announced Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. See the new look at Marvel's Secret Invasion below.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Werg7vGvlP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Jackson and Mendelsohn lead Secret Invasion and will be joined by returning MCU stars Cobie Smulders (The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron) as former S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill, Don Cheadle (Iron Man 2, Armor Wars) as James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, and Martin Freeman as CIA Agent Everett Ross (Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther).

Previously announced cast members include Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Damnation), Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts, True Detective), Christopher McDonald (Family Law, Ballers), and Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown) in undisclosed roles. Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt) will direct what Feige described as a "darker" thriller.

"This is a darker show. It's going to be an exciting thriller," Smulders said on stage at Hall H in San Diego. "You're never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human?"

Nearly thirty years after their first meeting in the 1995-set Captain Marvel, Fury and Talos reunite to uncover a conspiracy when it's revealed alien invaders have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. In the comic book crossover of the same name, paranoia strikes the Marvel universe when Earth's mightiest heroes discover the shape-shifting Skrulls have been posing as some of the most powerful people on the planet.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is streaming Spring 2023 on Disney+. See more live coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.