Marvel’s Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Cancels April Fools’ Day Joke Mid-Sentence

It being April 1st a lot of ill-advised April Fool’s Jokes are no doubt going on around the world and online. Luckily Marvel’s new star Simu Liu knows that everyone isn’t really in the mood for the “hilarious holiday” this year and stopped himself mid-way through his April Fool’s Joke. Liu took to Twitter and started by tricking everyone to seemingly announce that he was stepping down from the Marvel character due to creative differences, an all too common occurrence with filmmakers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luckily for all of us, it was a gag, but Liu couldn’t bring himself to finish it and officially cancelled the holiday.

“Extremely saddened to announce that I have parted ways with Marvel due to creative dif- ah, you know what, the world’s been through enough; I’m cancelling April Fools,” Liu wrote on Twitter. “This job has been literally everything I dreamed of and more I would do it for free soooooo don’t worry ;).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com replied to the prankster about how believable this tweet was with Liue responding: “Are you joking me!! No way. They’re gonna have to physically stop me from doing Shang chi 6 when I’m 50 years old.”

Production on Liu’s Marvel debut, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been suspended like most film and television sets around the world. It began when director Destin Daniel Cretton self-quarantined as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but previously announced he tested negative for the coronavirus. It’s unclear when production will resume on the film and remains to be seen as well if the delay will have a direct impact on the film’s release date, which is currently scheduled for February of 2021.

Marvel Studios has only officially revealed two other actors that will appear in the film with Liu including Tony Leung (The Mandarin) and Awkwafina in an undisclosed role. It was previously reported that Creed 2 star Florian Munteanu was added to cast, seemingly pointing towards the ages-old theory of the movie including an underground fight tournament of sorts. No matter what happens, Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin previously told us he hopes the movie serves as a solid origin for the Master of Kung-Fu.

“I can’t imagine them starting off with anything but an origin story because you got to begin somewhere,” Starlin told Comicbook.com at Comic-Con. “I think it will be loosely based on what we did over the first few issues…I only did three issues of the book. I imagine there will be some eliminations like Fu Manchu, thank God.“

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects on the way include Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and The Eternals but it’s unclear when they’ll see the light of day due to the ongoing pandemic.