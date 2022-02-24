Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reacts to Critics Choice Super Awards Nominations

This week, the nominees for the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards were announced, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scored five nominations. The Marvel movie is up for Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Tony Leung), Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Simu Liu), Best Actress in a Superhero Movie (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Villain in a Movie (Tony Leung). Yesterday, Liu took to Twitter to celebrate the news and joke about his nomination.

“Every single nomination is so well-deserved… except mine. What were they thinking. No, seriously, it’s a huge honour… but HOW. So proud of our amazing cast and everyone who came out to watch the film. I really hope Tony wins everything!!!!,” Liu wrote. You can check out the post below:

In addition to the Critics Choice Super Awards, Shang-Chi also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The movie is going up against Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, Free Guy, and No Time To Die. As for the future of Shang-Chi, it was recently announced that director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming the Shang-Chi sequel with Liu returning to play the hero. During a recent “Actors on Actors” chat with West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose for Variety, Liu actor admitted that he “exaggerated” his martial arts experience when auditioning for Marvel.

“When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly,” Liu admitted. “I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist. Pretty much from the moment I was cast, I started working with trainers and learning how to move. I had such awful flexibility. My groin and my tendons were just so stiff. A big part of that early process was just bending my body and trying to rip those legs apart.”

Liu added, “Making it appear as if it is not over-choreographed was equally important for our movie. We worked with an incredible action director in Brad Allan who sadly passed away last year. He came from the Jackie Chan stunt team and has such an awareness of fighting in a way that is dance-like. He played such a big role, alongside our fight choreographers, in making each action sequence feel like a living, breathing thing.”

