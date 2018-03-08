Marvel’s Sneaker Collection Now Includes Deadpool, Captain America, and Baby Groot Styles

It all started with Black Panther high top sneakers, but now the Marvel sneaker lineup has grown to include Deadpool, Captain America, and Baby Groot styles. Yes, it is a bit odd that they jumped over so many eligible superheroes to go for Baby Groot as the fourth style, but if there’s one thing that I’ve learned over the years, it’s never underestimate the marketability of Baby Groot.

The Black Panther high tops are only $49.99, and newer styles are only slightly more expensive at $59.99. Either way, that’s pretty affordable for sneakers these days – and these sneakers are more fun than most. The sneakers are available in sizes 8 to 13 (add 2 to get the corresponding US women’s shoe size – a men’s 8 will fit a women’s size 10), and feature hero-specific details and a faux leather outer. The Black Panther sneakers have a more fabric-esque look to them, which might explain the price difference. You can shop the entire lineup of Marvel sneakers right here.

On a related note, the very first crop of apparel and accessories from Avengers: Infinity War have been made available to pre-order!

You can shop the entire Avengers: Infinity War apparel lineup right here. Shipping is free on all of the items, and the prices are fairly reasonable. Pre-order stock is limited however, so secure your favorites while you can.

Finally, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is, amazingly enough, still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. This is a golden opportunity to grab one before the markups start.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

