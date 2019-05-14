Marvel’s Spider-Man Gets Spin-Off

Marvel’s Spider-Man made waves last year as the video game proved Peter Parker’s future with PlayStation was bright. The award-winning title was embraced by millions and became a contender for Game of the Year to many. Now, Marvel Comics is ready to embrace the world in print, and here’s what you need to know about it!

Earlier today, Marvel confirmed its plans to release a spin-off comic based on Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum continues the saga of the spectacular Spider-Man with an all-new story set in the Gamerverse! How and why did Peter Parker build the armored Velocity Suit seen in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game,” the press release reads.

According to the report, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Velocity will continue the story of Peter Parker from the video game. The comic is housed within the GamerVerse with Hallum overseeing the story. Emilio Laiso will do art while issue one has received cover art by Skan.

You can read on the first issue’s blurb below:

“After the events of CITY AT WAR, Spidey continues to balance his colliding worlds as he attempts to protect New York City against Super Villains like Swarm, while reporter Mary Jane Watson delves deep into an investigation with legendary Daily Bugle journalist Ben Urich. Learn the never-before-told backstory behind the Velocity Suit as unexplainable occurrences bedevil the city and our heroes come face-to-face with… a poltergeist?!”

This full-on story marks one of the first spin-offs derived from Marvel’s Spider-Man. Still, this is not the first time the game’s version of Peter Parker has shown up in print. Last year, the Spider-Geddon special did include the world’s Peter and made a few references to the game. In fact, the comic willed Spider-Cop into existence to the joy of fans, so here’s to hoping Velocity can bring about similar hype when its first issue lands this August.

So, will you be picking up a copy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!