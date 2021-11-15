Marvel’s What If…? Teaser Features a Black, Four-Clawed Wolverine

With Disney+ confirming a second season of the animated series What If…? is in the works, Marvel Comics is dipping its toes back into the multiverse with a Wolverine-focused teaser. What If…? is the first animated series to take place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It featured actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and more reprising their MCU roles as various new realities were introduced. Season 1 concluded in October, and the second season was officially announced on Disney+ Day. Marvel Comics appears to be announcing a new What If…? project in the near future, and one of its starring characters is a slightly different take on Wolverine.

The new artwork features a Wolverine character standing on a cosmic background with the “What If…?” wording at the top. Their skin tone is brown, and instead of having three claws like Logan or two like Laura Kinney (X-23), this Wolverine is popping four claws. Another change is the removal of Wolverine’s iconic blue-and-gold costume, replaced with a red-and-black ensemble. The press release also advises fans to stay tuned for more information.

The What If…? comic began as an anthology series that debuted in 1977. Similar to the animated series, It featured stories that took familiar heroes from the main Marvel 616 Universe and put a new spin on them. The last volume of What If…? was released in 2018 and included six standalone stories.

Marvel has been slowly leaning into the multiverse to coincide with the upcoming releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both MCU films will see their heroes travel across the multiverse, where they are rumored to meet past stars from older Marvel films from Sony and Fox. As of now the only confirmed character returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home is Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. However, two posters for the third Tom Holland Spidey movie not-so-subtly hide Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in their backgrounds.

At this time it is unknown if this new What If…? project is an event or an ongoing series. Writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder’s Avengers Forever is a spinoff of Aaron’s main Avengers series, and takes readers across the multiverse to meet all-new iterations of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including archeologist Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man.

