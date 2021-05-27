New Marvel Zombie and Venom Funko Pop Pre-Orders Are Live For Funkoween

Funko's week long halfway to Halloween "Funkoween" celebration continues with the latest releases in the Marvel Zombies lineup. The collection includes some fantastic exclusives that you'll want to jump on right away. There are also some new Venom Pop figures that fit right in with the Marvel Zombies Funkoween releases. Let's break it down...

The Marvel Zombies wave includes Red Hulk (with a glow-in-the-dark Chase) and a glow-in-the-dark Thor. The Venomized lineup includes the Spider-Man villain Jack o' Lantern and Kingpin. Pre-order details for all of these new releases can be found below. The Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

Speaking of Marvel, Funkoween shared today with Hasbro's Fan First Thursday event. New releases include the second wave of X-Men: Age of Apocalypse figures (Colossus Build-A-Figure) and a Spider-Man 2099 figure.

The Marvel Legends X-Men: Age of Apocalypse wave 2 figures include Magneto, Rogue, Cyclops, Sabretooth, Shadowcat, Iceman, and Legion. If you collect them all, you'll be able to add The Age of Apocalypse Colossus to your collection as well. Full details about the releases can be found right here.

