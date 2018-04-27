How Long Is Left on Each Marvel Hero’s Contract?

Avengers: Infinity War is finally upon us, the culmination of 18 movies spread across an entire decade. There has never been an assemblage of so much star power in a blockbuster before. While we are all enjoying watching the new movie (mostly likely more than once), it’s also worth remembering that this does not mark the end of the Marvel Studios universe. Even if some heroes perish forever in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, there are already plans in place for those who survive. So how much time do any of these characters have left?

The best way to tell anything for certain starts in the real world, and that means examining contracts. We’re ready to break down what we know about each of the actors playing a Marvel hero in these films in order to predict how much time they’re guaranteed to have left. In order to make our best calculations, we’re working on a few general pieces of information. Marvel Studios typically signs all new leads to contracts for six films. They also typically don’t count cameos, defined here as an appearance in only one scene or post-credits sequence. We are providing counts of total appearances (including Avengers: Infinity War) and our best guess at which appearances count only as cameos. These factors help make the math a lot easier in visualizing who is most likely to have a future, assuming they survive Thanos first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Downey Jr.

First Appearance: Iron Man

Total Appearances to Date: 9

Cameo Appearances: 1

This is undoubtedly the most complex contract at Marvel Studios, and it has been known to be renegotiated on multiple occasions. It appears certain that Iron Man has been signed on through Avengers 4, but anything past that point is simply guesswork.

Scarlett Johansson

First Appearance: Iron Man 2

Total Appearances to Date: 6

Cameo Appearances: 0

This contract would have originally expired with Avengers: Infinity War, but it has been renegotiated at least once. Johansson has confirmed she will return for a solo movie, indicating that she will appear in at least eight films total, assuming she returns for Avengers 4 as well.

Don Cheadle

First Appearance: Iron Man 2

Total Appearances to Date: 5

Cameo Appearances: 0

Cheadle stepping into the role of James Rhodes in Iron Man 2 might have helped extend the character’s time in the Marvel universe. He is guaranteed to have at least one more film in his contract, likely to be Avengers 4.

Chris Hemsworth

First Appearance: Thor

Total Appearances to Date: 5

Cameo Appearances: 0

Chris Hemsworth has indicated interest in working on more Thor-related movies following the creative success he experienced with Taika Waititi on Thor: Ragnarok. However, his original contract will be completed with Avengers 4, meaning that a renegotiation will be required to continue.

Jeremy Renner

First Appearance: Thor

Total Appearances to Date: 5

Cameo Appearances: 1

Based on marketing materials, it’s difficult to tell that Renner is even in Avengers: Infinity War. However, he has been confirmed in the cast, meaning he still has two films left in his contract. It’s unclear where else he might appear following Avengers 4, though perhaps in the solo Black Widow film.

Chris Evans

First Appearance: Captain America: The First Avenger

Total Appearances to Date: 9

Cameo Appearances: 3

Evans has been very direct about his plans for the role of Captain America and clearly stated his contract is complete with Avengers 4. While some fans may hold out hope for him to renegotiate, Evans has indicated he would like to leave the role in good standing and focus on other projects instead.

Sebastian Stan

First Appearance: Captain America: The First Avenger

Total Appearances to Date: 5

Cameo Appearances: 2

Stan is a rare exception to the rule and has been open about signing on for a nine-picture deal with Marvel Studios. That leaves four more movies after the release of Avengers 4. Whether or not he becomes the next Captain America, it’s very likely that there are still plans for Stan in the future.

Mark Ruffalo

First Appearance: The Avengers

Total Appearances to Date: 4

Cameo Appearances: 1

Without any solo films to his name, Ruffalo has fulfilled his entire contract in team-oriented movies. Following Avengers 4, he will still have one film left on his contract, providing some indication that Thor 4 might be in the works.

Anthony Mackie

First Appearance: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Total Appearances to Date: 5

Cameo Appearances: 1

The end of Mackie’s contract depends largely on how his appearance in Ant-Man is classified. If it not categorized as a cameo, then he will have completed his contract with Avengers 4. Otherwise, he could be guaranteed to return for whatever happens with the Captain America franchise following Evans’ departure. Only those with access to the contract know for certain.

Chris Pratt

First Appearance: Guardians of the Galaxy

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

Pratt has stated that his contract consisted of five films, including a trilogy for Guardians of the Galaxy and two others we now know to be the third and fourth Avengers titles. However, Pratt has also stated his interest in renegotiating to continue his role as Star-Lord, so don’t count him out after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Zoe Saldana

First Appearance: Guardians of the Galaxy

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

Saldana has remained tight-lipped about her Marvel Studios contract. Assuming the standard six-movie deal, she will have one more project left after the third and fourth Avengers movies and the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Dave Bautista

First Appearance: Guardians of the Galaxy

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

Bautista’s situation reflects Saldana’s to a tee, with one likely film left after his currently confirmed appearances. Bautista may leave sooner than his contract requires though, as his character is considered to be one of the most likely victims in Avengers: Infinity War.

Bradley Cooper

First Appearance: Guardians of the Galaxy

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

Cooper falls into the same category as the rest of the Guardians, but his placement as a voice actor could alter his contract. The relatively lightened workload may mean he agreed for more than the standard six films, but the actor has not provided any details on his contract.

Vin Diesel

First Appearance: Guardians of the Galaxy

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

Diesel’s already beloved phrasing of “I am Groot” has been used in three movies so far and is confirmed for two more. He should have at least one more on his contract, but that could go further considering his affection for the character and how that has been returned by audiences.

Paul Bettany

First Appearance: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

The complexity of this contract is likely second only to Robert Downey Jr.’s due to Bettany’s evolving role. He has been involved with a total of six Marvel Studios films to date, but only appeared in two of them (the other four working as the voice of Jarvis). It’s unclear how many movies he originally signed on for and how his transition to live-action star affected the contract. Avengers: Infinity War could very well be the end or just the beginning of his time as Vision.

Elizabeth Olsen

First Appearance: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

While Olsen has never publicly discussed her contract, she’s likely to have two more films after Avengers 4 based on the standard six-movie deal. This could mean a possible solo movie as has been recently rumored, or it could lead to additional team-ups.

Paul Rudd

First Appearance: Ant-Man

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

Rudd has confirmed his contract was the standard six-picture deal, leaving only one more film after Avengers 4 and Ant-Man & The Wasp are released. It’s likely his final appearance will complete an Ant-Man trilogy unless there is a renegotiation or Marvel decides not to pursue a third solo film.

Chadwick Boseman

First Appearance: Captain America: Civil War

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

Boseman is another known exception to the standard six-picture deal, announcing that he signed on for a total of five films. Unless his contract is renegotiated, we already know all of the movies he will appear in with both Avengers 4 and Black Panther 2 confirmed.

Tom Holland

First Appearance: Captain America: Civil War

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 0

While Holland is only halfway through his six-picture deal, we already know all three of the films that will fulfill the rest of the contract. He has been announced as the star of two additional solo Spider-Man features as well as returning in Avengers: Infinity War. After that both Marvel Studios and Sony will have to renegotiate any future appearances by the actor.

Benedict Cumberbatch

First Appearance: Doctor Strange

Total Appearances to Date: 3

Cameo Appearances: 1

There is a lot of room left in Cumberbatch’s contract, as he will have only appeared in three movies following Avengers 4. It’s likely that there are multiple Doctor Strange movies coming down the pipe and possibly another team-up, assuming his appearance in Thor: Ragnarok only counts as a cameo.

Pom Klementieff

First Appearance: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Total Appearances to Date: 2

Cameo Appearances: 0

The newest hero to join Marvel Studios is making only her second appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. This leaves a lot of road left in a six-picture deal, even assuming she will also appear in Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Assuming nothing deadly happens in Avengers: Infinity War, there’s a long career ahead of Mantis.