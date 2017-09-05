Kevin Feige Doesn’t Know If The MCU Will Get A Phase 4

There is no denying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a box-office beast. The franchise was given life back in May 2008 when Iron Man had its debut thanks to Marvel Studios. The risky project wound up converting millions of moviegoers into superhero diehards, and Marvel has continued to grow that audience ever since. Right now, the franchise is deep into its third phase with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 slated to hit theaters in May. But, according to the head of Marvel Studios, the MCU may not be getting a fourth phase.

Recently, Kevin Feige sat down with Collider where he talked about the future of the MCU. It was there that the president admitted the next two Avengers films will give a sense of conclusion to the MCU so far. And, as such, the idea of a traditional fourth phase may not be something Marvel Studios wants to pursue afterwards.

"We've been lucky that [contract expirations] haven't factored in too much. We've had people under contract for certain films, then we've had new ideas and new directions like Civil War like we wanted to do, and we've been lucky enough to make new contracts. Or Spider-Man: Homecoming, the cast has been awesome in their enthusiasm for the direction and the storylines that we've been telling. So it really does, right now, all start with where we wanna take the stories," he explained.

"Certainly as we get to Infinity War there is a sense of a climax if not a conclusion to, by the time we're at untitled Avengers 4, the 22 movies that will have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU," Feige continued. "And what happens after that will be very different. I don't know if it's Phase 4, it might be a new thing."

For fans, this uncertainty will surely bring them a bit of anxiety. Feige's admission is the first anyone has heard about Marvel Studios possibly ending its phase partitions. The lack of phasing could mean the MCU will be structured totally different moving forward, but fans should not get too upset yet. Feige did say the folks at Marvel Studios haven't had much time to planning out the MCU post-Avengers 4 given its current slate of productions.

Avengers: Infinity War is described by Marvel Studios as the culmination of everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man in 2008. The movie is filming now under directors Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The expansive confirmed cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos. Avengers: Infinity War and its as-yet-untitled sequel are filming back-to-back for a May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019 release, respectively.

More Avengers: Infinity War News: Avengers Infinity War: 5 Marvel Infinity Saga Easter Eggs Fans Want / Benedict Wong Fanboys Out About Delivering Infinity Stone Line & Joining Avengers: Infinity War / Russo Brothers Confirm Next Two Avengers Movies Still Directly Connected

Excited for Avengers: Infinity War? Rank your anticipation below!