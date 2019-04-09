Marvel Studios Boss Reiterates Movie Announcements Won’t Come Until ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Even though Avengers: Endgame is just a few weeks away, fans still don’t know how the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks as it moves into Phase 4 and a whole new saga. To date, only Spider-Man: Far From Home is the only movie announced in a post-Endgame world and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige keeps insisting it will stay that way until Far From Home hits theaters this Summer. According to Feige, the Burbank-based production studio won’t be announcing any further properties until the web-slinging sequel hits theaters. Speaking with IGN at a press stop, Feige revealed that any further movie announcements would spoil Avengers: Endgame.

“I don’t wanna be annoying, but I think it … In a certain way, that is also sort of a post-Endgame spoiler,” Feige said.”I will say all of the post Comic-Con, post Spider-Man: Far From Home stuff, we … Here’s an exclusive. We’re gonna keep making movies. We’re gonna still keep making movies after these two. And we will talk about them soon after Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out.”

There have been plenty of rumors of what movies could drop as Marvel Studios moves into Phase 4 from Black Widow to The Eternals and Shang-Chi. Those are all in addition to already-confirmed sequels like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange 2, and Black Panther 2. Feige admits the studio has already laid the groundwork for the next five years, revealing they’ll probably announce the first few years of movies immediately after Far From Home.

“We have built and fleshed out our five-year plan of where we’re heading,” the producer continues. “The first few years of which we’ll be announcing, as I said, relatively soon, after these next two movies.”

Luckily for fans, Far From Home drops weeks ahead of San Diego Comic-Con (July 18th – July 21st) while Disney’s D23 Expo will be held in Anaheim August 23rd through 25th. Though it’s hard telling what when Marvel Studios will decide to drop their next slate, they’d get the most bang for their buck at one of those two events.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What movies do you hope are first announced as a part of the Phase 4 slate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

