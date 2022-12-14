MCU Phase 4 Rankings: All Movies, Shows, and Special Presentations | Phase Zero

Phase Zero's official MCU Phase 4 rankings episode is finally here. The full crew revealed their rankings lists for every movie, Disney+ show, and special presentation in this week's new episode. Phase 4 of the MCU wrapped up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, after launching in January of 2021 with WandaVision. Now, with all of Phase 4 in the books, the debate over which title is the best got a little crazy and no two hosts had the same top picks and the full commentary and explanation for each list can be seen in the video above or heard in the podcast episode on any major podcast platform. As an added bonus, the new Phase Zero rankings episode features a cameo from a previous celebrity guest and other ComicBook staff.

There were 18 eligible titles for the Phase 4 Rankings show. WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Loki, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, What If…?, Eternals, Hawkeye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I Am Groot, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Thor: Love and Thunder, Werewolf by Night, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are the Phase 4 titles. Sony's Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are not a part of the rankings as they were not part of the official MCU stories and exist in Sony's separate Spider-Man universe which has yet to have a Spider-Man.

Phase Zero Season 2 Episode 49 is available now on all major podcast platforms. Video of the live broadcast is available now on the Phase Zero YouTube channel, as well as a Friday night broadcast on Paramount+. In two weeks, the show will take a look back at the Most Marvelous Moments of 2022 to end the year. Hit the links below to listen and/or watch the Rankings show now!

