Marvel Book Teases Scarlet Witch Mutant Retcon in MCU

Now that Disney — and in turn, Marvel Studios — have the live-action rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four, mutants will finally be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner or later. In fact, it appears the rollout might have already begun. An eagle-eyed Marvel fan recently pointed out on a popular online spoilers community that a recent Marvel book looks to have started paving the way for mutants.

As u/BluRayHiDef pointed out, the Marvel Studios Character Encylopedia entry on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has a very interesting blurb, saying the Mind Stone may have unlocked something already within, possibly hinting at the existence of mutant genes.

“She may be called Scarlet Witch, but Wanda’s powers aren’t derived from the occult,” the book reads. “Whether it altered her or merely unlocked something later inside Wanda, the Infinity Stone in Loki’s scepter bestowed incredible powers of the mind. Wanda’s internal neuro-electric interface allows her to conjure blasts of red telekinetic energy. She can also use this energy to create barriers, levitate, and move objects; to communicate and read thoughts by telepathy and even to manipulate the minds of others.”

It’s an interesting development given the mutant history of both Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. After a few smaller appearances, Maximoff has had prominent roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame ahead of her own spin-off Disney+ show WandaVision. The character’s role in Endgame ended up showcasing some unlocked abilities she’d never displayed before, something Endgame VFX supervisor Matt Aitken made sure to point out when we talked to him earlier this month.

“It had to feel grounded in reality, and it needed to have a physical presence to work within this live-action context,” said Aitken. “So that was quite a process for us, to develop the finer details of what this effect would look like. And always keeping in mind that, while it was definitely way more amped up than we’d previously seen it, it still had to be recognizably the same kind of magic power that we’d seen from Scarlet Witch in previous films.”

