Mondo to Release All Marvel Studios Soundtracks on Vinyl

It’s about time to dust off your turntable, thanks to an announcement that Mondo is issuing all Marvel soundtracks on vinyl. Revealed earlier today by Entertainment Weekly, Mondo is reissuing physical releases of all MCU soundtracks, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp because of a new partnership between Mondo Music and Marvel Music/Hollywood Records.

Marvel Studio’s Ant-Man and the Wasp — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is going up for pre-order this Wednesday through the site. It’s the first time the soundtrack will be pressed on vinyl, and will be available in two different packages from Mondo. There’ll be a limited edition feature two dual-color records (limited to 1,000 copies) and a set of one-color records, one red while the other is yellow.

“Over the last 10 years, Marvel Studios has assembled such an incredible array of composers to craft new music for their ever-expanding universe of characters…some who’ve already had classic themes in past incarnations, and some who’ve never had a presence on the big screen,” Mo Shafeek, Mondo Music Record Label Manager, said in a statement. “We are honored to start our MCU soundtrack series with Ant-Man and The Wasp (one of our favorite superhero themes of the last few years for us was Christophe Beck’s earworm theme for Ant-Man) and cannot wait to see what comes next!”

The report says that immediately following Ant-Man and the Wasp, vinyl records for both the Oscar-winning Black Panther score and Thor: Ragnarok are next on the docket for the partnership. The full tracklist for the Ant-Man and the Wasp soundtrack can be found below:

Disc One

Side A:

It Ain’t Over till the Wasp Lady Stings Prologue Ghost in the Machine World’s Greatest Grandma A Little Nudge Feds Ava’s Story

Side B:

Wings & Blasters Utmost Ghost Tracker Swarm Cautious as a Hurricane Misdirection Quantum Leap I Shrink, Therefore I Am Partners Windshield Wipeout

Disc Two

Side A:

Hot Wheels Revivification A Flock of Seagulls San Francisco Giant Ghost = Toast Reduce Yourself Quit Screwing Around Arthropodie Baba Yaga Lullaby – Performed by David Dastmalchian

Side B:

Anthill Let’s Fly, Antoinette! The Lab Mission Pympossible Anterrogation Shrinking and Phasing This Old House Let’s Blow This Pez Stand Quantum Dash Pigeons! Ahhh (Demo) Origins (Demo) Buenos Aires, 1987 (Demo) Tunnel Go Boom! (Demo) Elemantary School

