Marvel’s Entire Spider-Man Trilogy Will Be Released Between Guardians of the Galaxy 2 & 3

When Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in 2021, the entire Spider-Man trilogy will have been released between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and its trilogy-ending sequel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was first released May 5, 2017 while Spider-Man: Homecoming hit theaters that July. Spider-Man 3 has a confirmed release date of July 16, 2021 and Guardians 3 has yet to receive a release date and looking at the schedule, there’s virtually no way for Marvel Studios to squeeze it out ahead of time.

Admittedly, this isn’t something that would have happened if James Gunn wasn’t initially fired from the Guardians franchise. At one time, many assumed the movie would be picking up one of Marvel Studios’ 2020 release dates. Instead, Gunn was let go from the property and Marvel removed it’s August 7, 2020 from the release schedule. Now, Black Widow and Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals will be the lone two movies released during the year.

It still has yet to be seen when Guardians 3 will get a release date, but it’s shaping up to be 2022 at the earliest. Outside of the May 6, 2022 date currently held by Black Panther 2, Marvel has two other dates that year — February 18th and July 29th. Now that Gunn is back on the movie, he has to get through principal photography on The Suicide Squad before even thinking about launching production on the movie. Just for comparison, The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021, nearly two full years away. Reports from trade publications earlier this year suggested Guardians 3 would begin filming sometime in 2020 long before the release of The Suicide Squad.

Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

