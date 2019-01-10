Chris Hemsworth Compares ‘Men in Black International’ and ‘Thor’ Stunts

Audiences probably know Chris Hemsworth best for his role as Marvel’s Thor, and it sounds like that had an interesting impact on Men in Black: International.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth spoke about the differences between filming the upcoming blockbuster and appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly when it comes to stunts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thor’s stunts are wildly complicated, but it feels like an atomic bomb goes off with each of those [hammer] hits.” Hemsworth explained. “Everything is sort of magnified to a level that is so nonhuman. Whereas this, we have to keep grounding it. There’s always a part of it where I’m like, ‘Can I do a flip or just sort of leap from this building to that one?’ and they’re like, ‘Nah, humans don’t do that sort of thing,’ So they have to rein me in occasionally.”

Wade Eastwood, International’s stunt coordinator and second-unit director, hinted that he’s also seen Hemsworth channel his Marvel character in some amusing ways.

“I’ve seen the crossover from the Marvel world,” Eastwood added. Occasionally Chris might reach his arm out and expect a hammer to fly in, but that’s about it. He’s been drifting cars on this and doing all sorts of things that are completely different than anything he’s done before.”

There is a bit of irony in that, in part because International essentially serves as a reunion between Hemsworth and his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson.

“I didn’t think we’d be back together so soon,” Thompson joked. “I thought we’d probably both be in capes. So I was like, ‘We’re in suits?’” she says, laughing. “But it’s such a joy to work with him. And it’s nice to know that people like seeing us together.”

“The first three pictures are very dependent on Will and Tommy’s particular chemistry and on the comic approach that [director] Barry [Sonnenfeld] brought,” producer Walter F. Parkes explained. “So we knew we needed performers with these vivid personalities and an inherent rapport, and luckily we could see the seeds of that in Thor.“

Men in Black: International will be released on June 14th.