Method Man Wants to Play a New Marvel or DC Hero

Comic book movies and TV shows have undoubtedly hit a zenith in recent years, with more and more characters being adapted into live-action. There are a lot of people in the entertainment industry who would love to enter that world in some capacity -- and it looks like musician, rapper, and actor Cliff "Method Man" Smith is among them. During a recent appearance on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, Method Man revealed that he has an interest in portraying a new character in either the Marvel or DC universes, if given the opportunity.

"I had a conversation with Idris Elba when there was a rumor going around that he was going to play the next James Bond, which I thought was big," Method Man revealed. "In my head was like 'wow, we're about to diversify the James Bond shit!' But when I approached him with it, he was more or less like 'no, if anything I want to create a new character.'"

"Which hit me in the head. Why not?" Method Man continued. "I mean Marvel is such a big universe, why not create new characters of diversity, instead of gender swapping or whatever it is? Create new characters and introduce them…give them as much focus as you would the old characters, or even put them with the old characters to give them a nice start and work from there. I'd love to play a role for a new character that Marvel creates, or DC for that matter."

Method Man - who is vocal about his love for comic books and superheroes - has had an additive history in the Marvel universe before, including penning the 2016 Ghost Rider X-Mas Special.

"Surreal. I’m living the dream. That’s the best way I can put it," Method Man recalled of the experience. "They asked me how much I wanted for writing the book and I think I said 50 cents or the price of the book. I didn’t cash that Marvel check. I’m going to save it and frame it and put it up on the wall. You would think the biggest kick would be winning a Grammy or something like that, but my biggest kick is being Method Man in the Marvel Universe, as myself. That sh-t is huge!"

He also cameoed as himself in the first season of Luke Cage, and even contributed an original song to the series' soundtrack. Most recently, he has voiced Ben Urich in Marvels, a ten-part audio adaptation of Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' iconic storyline.

"I grew up on Marvel," Method Man said during an appearance on The Late Show last year. "My guy is Wolverine. I just love his story. It's kind of like a redemption story. You have a guy who lives most of his life in pain, turmoil, suffering, but by the time he comes out the other end of the tunnel, it's love, passion, and peace. And that's my story."

