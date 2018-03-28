Iron Man Stealth Armor One:12 Collective Previews Exclusive Figure Now Available to Order

An awesome-looking stealth armor variant of Mezco Toyz’ One:12 Collective Iron Man figure is now available to pre-order for $90 with free shipping. Collectors will undoubtedly be interested to know that the figure is a Previews Exclusive, so you won’t be coming across this one in your local Target. The official description reads:

“Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.” Straight from Stark Industries by way of Mezco Toyz, comes the Iron Man Stealth One:12 Collective Action Figure – Previews Exclusive! Featuring this sculpted One:12 body specifically created for this figure and designed with real metal components, this figure comes complete with articulated visor, which can be worn in the standard closed position or opened to reveal the face of billionaire Tony Stark. The Stealth Armor Iron Man figure includes multiple interchangeable hands, numerous effects pieces, and a figure stand. The figure stands about 6 3/4-inches tall and features over 30 points of articulation. The figure comes complete with an array of blast effects, as well as gauntlet rockets and hip rockets that can be interchanged with his hip discs. His signature arc reactor, the source of Iron Man’s power, has a light up feature (battery included). Each One:12 Collective Iron Man figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind there are no twist ties for easy in and out of package display.”

The full list of features includes:

• 6x Interchangeable hands

• 1x Pair of fists

• 1x Pair of posing hands

• 1x Pair of blasting/flying hands

• 1x Chest bream

• 2x Hand booster effects

• 2x Foot booster effects

• 2x Repulsor beams

• 2x Gauntlet rockets

• 2x Hip rocket launchers

• 1x One:12 Collective display base with logo

• 1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post

In related news, Tamashii Nations’ super premium Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts lineup is available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $82 to $88 with free shipping. We highly suggest jumping on these early – especially Thanos, Black Panther, and Iron Spider – because these figures are going to be popular and quantities are extremely limited. You can preview the figures in the teaser video above.

Note that a Hulkbuster and Bucky figure should be added to the S.H. Figuarts lineup soon. A weirdly puffy-faced version of Doctor Strange figure is also part of this first wave, though it hasn’t been made available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth just yet (same goes for Star-Lord).

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.