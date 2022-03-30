Miles Morales Has a Surprising Connection to a New Spider-Man Character

The identity of a new Spider-Man character has been revealed, and they have a surprising connection to Miles Morales. Marvel recently teased a young hero named Spider-Smasher, who is set to appear in an upcoming story arc in Miles Morales: Spider-Man. The publisher has now revealed that Spider-Smasher is actually Miles’ baby sister, Billie Morales. Now dubbed Capitán Billie, Spider-Smasher comes from an alternate timeline where Miles’ evil clone Selim rose to power. The story arc is titled “Empire of the Spider” and Billie Morales is the leader of a rebellion that rises up to stop Selim.

“It blows my mind that, not only do I get to draw a chapter in one of the greatest sagas of all time, but I get to add something this significant to the story of one of my favorite characters!” Allen said.

A series of variant covers for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 offer more looks at Billie Morales’ Spider-Smasher, including an original design sheet created by Christopher Allen. Billie’s hair is cropped on the sides, and she’s wearing a large brown trenchcoat. The armor she wears on her chest plate contains a red spider logo. She also has a pair of mechanical spider arms attached to her upper limbs that can extend and retract. The main cover to Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 showcases Miles along with Spider-Smasher, Selim, and General Ganke wielding a staff.

Current issues of Miles’ ongoing series have him teaming up with his heroic clone Shift, as they search the multiverse for his Uncle Aaron, who was believed to be dead.

You can check out the covers and solicitation to Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 below. The issue goes on sale May 4th.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Design Variant Cover by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Variant Cover by SERGIO DÀVILA

Spoiler Variant Cover by SKAN

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

Skrull Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA

NEXT STOP…THE EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER!

MILES and SHIFT’s hunt through the Multiverse lands them…back in Brooklyn?!

It’s NOT the home they know, but the EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER!

A timeline where Miles’ clone SELIM is victorious, and the only thing standing in the evil Spider-Man’s way is a rebellion led by General GANKE and a very grown-up and extremely badass Capitán BILLIE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 Cover by Taurin Clarke

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 Design Variant Cover by Christopher Allen

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 Variant Cover by Sergio Davila

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 Spoiler Variant Cover by Skan

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 Variant Cover by Jen Bartel

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 Skrull Variant Cover by Ernanda Souza