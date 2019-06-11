Mindy Kaling Clarifies Ms. Marvel Movie Rumors

Despite hinting in a previous interview that she had talked with Marvel about a potential Ms. Marvel property, The Office alum Mindy Kaling has since walked back claims that she knew inner workings of Marvel Studios and their thoughts on the property. Earlier this afternoon, Kaling took to Twitter to mention that while she enjoys Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and those who created the character, she, in fact, does not know whether or not a movie or television series is on the horizon.

Hi everyone, I love Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) and the geniuses behind her @GWillowWilson @MiniB622 @Marvel, but I have no information about any tv or film adaptation! Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it’s gonna be huge😍 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 10, 2019

On the press tour for Late Night, Kaling revealed that she had spoken with people at Marvel about the character, though she wouldn’t say what lengths the talks went to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and, I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her,” Kaling said at the time. “They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much there is the excitement.”

This isn’t the first time Kamala Khan has come up in a conversation about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had previously told ComicBook.com that introducing Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Captain Marvel was the first step to getting Ms. Marvel in live-action.

“I think she’s a contemporary story,” Feige explained. “I don’t think she was a little kid in 1990. I’m not sure she was born in 1995.” With Kamala Khan being a teenager in recent comics, the character likely won’t have been born until after the year 2000 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

“This is the first step towards introducing her hero is how you begin to bring her about at some point.”

Do you think Ms. Marvel would be better suited for film or Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!



Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.