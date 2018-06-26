John Hodgman Wants to Play MODOK in a Marvel Movie

Fans are already getting pretty eager to find out which Marvel characters will be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s post-Avengers 4 landscape. And it sounds like one actor is already on board to play the villainous MODOK.

Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed was recently asked about MODOK’s (which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) possible introduction into the MCU. As Reed revealed, comedian, podcaster, and author John Hodgman has been campaigning for the role to him for quite some time.

“Not only have you mentioned MODOK but I will occasionally get texts from John Hodgman.” Reed revealed to Heroic Hollywood. “He has long wanted to play MODOK. It’s his mission in life. He’s a huge Marvel Comics fan. John has been sort of lobbying for years ‘MODOK! MODOK!’. We always talk about MODOK because he’s maybe the most bizzarro character in the Marvel Universe.”

For the uninitiated, Hodgman has had a pretty varied career over the years (including, yes, appearing in those Apple commercials), playing roles in everything from Coraline to Blindspot to Battlestar Galactica. As any fan of Hodgman will know, he certainly has the comedic chops to play a role in some of the MCU’s more colorful outings, whether as MODOK or some other character.

As Reed mentioned, Hodgman certainly has campaigned for the role before, starting the hashtag #HodgmanForMODOK all the way back in 2015. And for fans who have hoped to see the delightfully weird supervillain enter the MCU, it probably will be reassuring to see that Hodgman still wants to make it happen.

There’s no telling if and when MODOK could officially enter the MCU, even though he seemed to be referenced in a recent episode of Agents of SHIELD. But judging by recent comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it certainly isn’t out of the question at this point.

“The plan going forward is gonna be about making great film, as good a film as we can, one after another.” Feige said earlier this month. “How they connect, how they build up, it all goes back to the comics. Comics has done a good job. Infinity War was just one mega event in the comics in the history of mega events. So, who knows.”