MODOK Star Reveals Which X-Men Character He Wants to Play

Sam Richardson has been in Veep, and most recently, he lent his voice to Marvel's MODOK on Hulu. Eventually, the actor will appear alongside Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War, and if he gets his way, will star in Marvel Studio's upcoming X-Men franchise. Speaking with Variety, Richardson said he'd love to play Hank McCoy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because the mutant is very similar to the role he played on Veep.

"I think Beast is like a big blue-haired Richard Splett," the actor told the mag during LA's recent Big Screen Is Back event.

To date, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed an X-Men property is actually in development. So far, Kevin Feige and his team have only hired Jon Watts to helm the studio's reimaging of the Fantastic Four franchise. While Charles Xavier and his beloved team of heroes are surely close behind, the studio has yet to confirm that something is on the way.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige said about the X-Men when speaking with io9 at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019. "So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Coincidentally enough, Feige himself got his big Hollywood break on 20th Century's initial X-Men franchise as an associate producer.

"You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started," said Feige. "I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

