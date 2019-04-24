Mondo’s First Marvel Studios Vinyl Soundtrack Release Arrives Today

As revealed earlier this week, Mondo is embarking on a ambitious campaign to release all of the soundtracks for Marvel Cinematic Universe films on vinyl starting with Ant-Man and The Wasp. That journey begins today. Here’s what you need to know…

You will be able to purchase the Ant-Man and The Wasp vinyl soundtrack right here at mondotees.com starting at 1pm EST (10am PST) today, April 24th. It will come in two flavors – a 1,000 unit limited edition split colored vinyl edition or a single color vinyl edition for $35 with shipping slated for May. The release will include 14 previously unreleased bonus tracks from composer Christophe Beck as well as original artwork by Phantom City Creative. The full track list is available below.

Disc One

Side A:

It Ain’t Over till the Wasp Lady Stings Prologue Ghost in the Machine World’s Greatest Grandma A Little Nudge Feds Ava’s Story

Side B:

Wings & Blasters Utmost Ghost Tracker Swarm Cautious as a Hurricane Misdirection Quantum Leap I Shrink, Therefore I Am Partners Windshield Wipeout

Disc Two

Side A:

Hot Wheels Revivification A Flock of Seagulls San Francisco Giant Ghost = Toast Reduce Yourself Quit Screwing Around Arthropodie Baba Yaga Lullaby – Performed by David Dastmalchian

Side B:

Anthill Let’s Fly, Antoinette! The Lab Mission Pympossible Anterrogation Shrinking and Phasing This Old House Let’s Blow This Pez Stand Quantum Dash Pigeons! Ahhh (Demo) Origins (Demo) Buenos Aires, 1987 (Demo) Tunnel Go Boom! (Demo) Elemantary School

Mondo notes:

“Mondo Music in partnership with Hollywood Records and Marvel Music, is proud to present the first in a series of MCU soundtracks: the premiere vinyl release for Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP.

Award-winning composer Christophe Beck re-teamed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to score Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP, the sequel to 2015’s Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN, one of the most kinetic and musically inventive chapters in the on-going series.

The closing credits theme, “It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Wasp Lady Stings,” is sequenced at the beginning of the album to properly prepare you for the brilliant work of what Beck is doing in this film and for these characters. Bouncing between themes epic in scope, emotionally powerful (“Ghost in the Machine”), action-packed (“Hot Wheels”) and light on its feet (“World’s Greatest Grandma”), his work here is musically lush and multi -layered, absolutely begging for repeat listens. This is one of the MCU’s most dynamic and entertaining soundtracks.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

