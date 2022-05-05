Is Alexander the Great a Kang Variant? Moon Knight Boss Responds to Popular Theory

✖

He Who Remains was introduced in the closing moments of Loki, introducing an entirely new concept to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Jonathan Majors, the character appeared as a variant (or extradimensional version) of Kang, the iconic time-traveling Marvel villain that often finds himself opposite the Fantastic Four. That's why it's a bit peculiar come Moon Knight, one of the henchmen featured in the show donned the likeness of Rama-Tut on his jacket. In the Marvel source material Rama-Tut, again, is another variant or identity used by ol' Kang the Conqueror.

Because of the connections between the two, there's a prevailing theory that the version of Alexander the Great seen in the show was, at one point, actually Rama-Tut. We posed this theory to Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis, who would only say he likes the initiative fans take when crafting their theories and speculative ideas.

"No spoilers, but what I can tell you is hopefully one of the things that the people who wrote that interconnectivity [the source material] over the decades, what I do hope they do is they look at our six episodes and they see the narrative that they brought to the table because this narrative is a journey that does span the decades," Curtis tells us.

He adds, "It takes decades of writers to make the Moon Knight Disney+ series. And I hope everybody who's worked on this IP over the years watches this show and has a smile on their face, because they see their contributions. It took all those artists and writers that came before us to make this show."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

