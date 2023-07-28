Moon Knight Almost Featured Major Kang the Conqueror Namedrop

✖

The next big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Kang the Conqueror, and he's already left a mark after his first appearance in Loki. Kang was played by Jonathan Majors and his performance easily captivated audiences. While the series only featured a variant of the character, known as He Who Remains, another version of the character will return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But it turns out that we could have gotten a mention of another version of Kang the Conqueror in Moon Knight. While speaking with The Direct, Moon Knight head writer revealed that the series almost mentioned the Rama-Tut persona of the villain.

"There was a line in the script, and I don't know if it survived. I can't remember," Slater revealed. "But there was a line where, I think Steven, is sort of rattling off some Egyptian history that he has locked away in his brain, and he did mention Rama-Tut. I don't remember if that scene, if that line is still in the show or not. But it was that small, it was him mentioning a list of famous pharaohs or something like that. But that was Nick Pepin, one of our executives at Marvel, that was his idea to sort of slip that in there as a fun Easter egg."

Although, Moon Knight didn't have any direct nods to the wider MCU, the mention of a Kang the Conqueror variant could have been pretty fun for Marvel fans privy to the lore. Kang the Conqueror will take on the Avengers sometime in the near future and you'd think Moon Knight would help them battle the villain. But, as it currently stands, it isn't certain that the vigilante even knows any of the Avengers. During an interview with ComicBook.com, director Mohamed Diab revealed whether or not the character is aware of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"I think, and this is something we never discussed inside. Right. But I think Moon Knight knows who they are" Diab told us. "Do they know who he is? I don't know, but I'm sure he knows who they are. They save the world and make sense."

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+!

