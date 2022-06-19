Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Thinks Certain Deleted Scene Should Have Stayed in the Series

There was always more to Moon Knight than met the eye throughout its first season, but there was even more than fans didn't get to see because it got left on the cutting room floor. Like with all projects, Moon Knight had scenes that were deemed unnecessary to include in the final cut, ultimately getting removed or altered in order to help the show's pace. Series star Oscar Isaac believes that one such scene, which was originally planned for the sixth episode, could have added more important context to the story had it remained.

Speaking with Gold Derby, Isaac opened up about a scene in episode six that deepened the parallels between Ammit and Marc Spector's mother. The whole "laters gators" phrase was all about the similarities between the characters, but its origin was ultimately cut from the series.

"And in some ways, we tried to push it more," Isaac explained. "There was a great scene at the end of [Episode] 6 that just didn't quite fit in the rhythm of it and that was one scene that, for me, would have tied in mother and Ammit a little closer, because that's also why I came up with this "Later's gators" thing because then she says, 'After a while, crocodile.' And so for me, that's like... she said, 'Crocodile.' She was the crocodile goddess that's saying, 'I wish I could pre-judge you because you would never have... this never would have happened.' So for me, it was really important even if the audience doesn't get it literally, that there's some even subtextual emotional connection to everything that's happening."

Ammit was all about passing judgement before wrongdoing could be done, hoping to make the world better according to her ideals and sense of right and wrong. Marc's mother adopted some of those concepts, judging Marc for the death of his brother, as well as judging the creation of Steven without taking the time to realize that her abuse was what led to him existing in the first place.

