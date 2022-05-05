Moon Knight Originally Included More Egyptian Gods

✖

The first season of Moon Knight has finally aired in full, giving fans an excellent nightcap to the character's first live-action story. Throughout the series, fans followed Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) in their back-and-forth relationship, which ultimately crossed paths with a few other gods along the way. When all was said and done, only two gods appeared as themselves. There was Taweret, the Egyptian goddess of fertility and child birth and Ammit, the devour of souls.

As it turns out, however, there was once a point in which more gods were going to appear in the flesh — only the filmmakers opted to removed it from the series to focus on a smaller story. Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab tells us that nearly all of the Ennead was going to appear in the flesh throughout the story.

"Most of the gods, at some point, were about to appear in the flesh, but we felt we don't have enough development for them," the directors tells ComicBook.com. "So it's better to keep them [minimal] for better story. While developing it, sometimes you think of something for a reason and then it develops into something even better. For example, I love actually the idea of the avatars inside the chamber of the gods."

The idea then spawned a change with how Marc and Khonshu interacted. Diab says there was a point when Khonshu actually resided within the eponymous character as another identity.

"We had Khohshu and Marc, but where they became one and he's speaking two voices that actually drives you to think, 'Okay, that's someone who has DID, who's speaking in another voice," he adds.

We posed a similar question to Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis, who adds it was alway about making the most impactful, emotional journey for Marc and Steven Grant. That's a large part of why the extra gods were removed.

"We realized early on is the character study of Marc Spector and Steven Grant, and then obviously now I can say the third, Jake Lockley, was so rich was so engaging, that the more those characters became real and the more that Oscar Isaac came on started to continue to plus that character and really dive into it. We didn't want to leave that emotional journey because that's where the heart of our whole show was," the producer says.

He adds, "And the more we focused on that journey and Marc and Steven's reconciliation with each other, and then also trying to come to terms with this crazy, not crazy, this manipulative Egyptian guy Khonshu, the more we just continue to focus on the character study that makes the Marvel cinematic universe so rich, and the more some of those other characters fell away. And I think at the end of the day, when the dust settled, Khonshu, Ahmed, I think we got some really good ones.

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

