Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke Had to Sign NDA with Marvel Over Talking About Length of his Deal

The popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means characters can return in unexpected ways, even years after audiences last saw them, with the studio being so secretive about what the future could hold for certain characters that Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke even had to sign an NDA in regards to any conversations about his commitments to the studio. Other members of the MCU have shared during interviews how many entries they have left in their contracts, leading some audiences to speculate about character deaths and departures, though the studio is now seemingly aiming to avoid such speculation by preventing stars from talking about their contracts.

While speaking to IndieWire about any apprehensions regarding his commitment to the franchise, Hawke confirmed, "I'm not supposed to talk about it. I had to sign an NDA about dealing with them, but I'm not interested in long-term commitments. I protected myself because I didn't know what it was going to be. I just wanted to know what that sandbox was like. And it's what young people are watching, so why are we going to sit there and tell them it's not good?"

Given that Hawke's Arthur Harrow was seemingly killed in Moon Knight, the idea of him returning might not seem entirely feasible, but he would be far from the first villain to have made an unexpected return in the franchise. Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater, on the other hand, intended for the first season's finale to feature the character's official demise.

"That's the way I wrote it on the page. Again, because you don't actually see a body, no one's ever dead until you see the body. We had that teaser pretty early on in our story," Slater detailed to The Playlist earlier this year. "I didn't want to introduce Jake until the very end because I knew that it was going to be hard enough to make the audience care about the relationship between Marc and Steven if it was just the two of them. And I knew that if you put three personalities in there, it would just become a mess and that it would be too hard for the audience to track."

Stay tuned for details on Hawke's future in the MCU.

Are you hoping Harrow returns to the franchise? Let us know in the comments!