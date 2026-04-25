Daredevil: Born Again is Officially Bringing Back a Criminally Underused MCU Villain

Spoilers for Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again ahead. We’ve got big news for Daredevil: Born Again fans, especially those who may have been disappointed by the lack of screen time one particular villain received in the show’s second season. As new photos from the filming of Season 3 have started making the rounds online, it’s become clear that this underutilized villain will be stepping into a bigger role—and that a new actor will play them.

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While the original Muse had only a small, though central, role in the most recent season of Born Again, appearing as a serial killer who incorporated his victims into his art, he later became obsessed with his doctor, Heather Glenn, Matt Murdock’s girlfriend. Taking this obsession to new heights, Muse attempted to kill Heather, but she went on to save herself, with Daredevil’s help, shooting and killing Muse before he could do the same to her. And now, in the grips of a mental breakdown, and with Muse’s mask in her possession, it seems that Heather is primed to take up the mantle of her former tormenter.

What Can Fans Expect From the Female Muse Next Season?

Heather Glenn has become Lady Muse on the set of Daredevil Born Again S3 pic.twitter.com/xdoCbaMOJO — ThwipT (@ThwipT_) April 25, 2026

It’s obviously still up in the air, but as of now, the events don’t seem too far off from how they happened in the comics, insofar as Muse’s ghost driving the new Lady Muse to madness. And while it may be the trauma inflicted on Heather by Muse that leads her to take on his identity, as opposed to his spirit attacking artist Morgan Whittier from the depths of Hell, there are definitely some similarities—at least, thematically.

Couple these new photos with other leaks and rumors that have been circulating about the next season of Born Again, such as Daniel Blake potentially being Fisk’s illegitimate son, or that Fisk’s run as mayor of New York City and head honcho is finally finished, though he may return as a potential ally for Daredevil and Karen, and there’s a lot to look forward to as the show continues. And with Spider-Man: Brand New Day still on the horizon, a lot could still change for Matt Murdock and co.

What are your thoughts about Heather returning in the next season as Lady Muse? Do you have a favorite moment from the season so far? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.