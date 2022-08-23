Moon Knight Fan Art Imagines Jake Lockley's Costume for Season Two

Marvel Studios has been on a roll since they began releasing their Phase 4 lineup with offerings like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, WandaVision, Loki, Moon Knight, and the rest of their Disney+ series. The latter was released at the beginning of the year featuring Oscar Isaac as the titular Marvel hero, and it was definitely a hit with viewers. Moon Knight is a character with Dissociative Identity Disorder, which makes for some interesting decisions in the series. Marc Spector is the main personality with Steven Grant being one of the alternate personalities. While we don't get to see the third personality, Jake Lockley, until the final moments of the series, there are hints throughout that he's there. Both Marc Spector and Steven Grant get different costumes when they become Moon Knight, so it's assumed that when Jake Lockley suits up he'll also don a different costume. One Marvel fan has recently created a cool concept of what that costume could look like.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @SavageComics created a very different look for Jake Lockley's Moon Knight costume. In the concept he gives the character a similar mask to Steven Grant's version of the suit, all the while giving it a more ancient look with black and gold Egyptian garbs. Along with Moon Knight's classic crescent-shaped throwing star, the character gets a bo staff that fits Jake Lockley perfectly. You can check out the fan art below!

Moon Knight's future is definitely in limbo right now even though the series featured a post-credits scene that sets up some interesting things for the character, so hopefully we get to see where Marc Spector and Steven Grant end up next sooner rather than later. During a new interview with SFX Magazine director Mohamed Diab revealed that Moon Knight is here to stay.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+!

