Moon Knight First Look May Reveal Khonshu

Disney+ Day delivered a short teaser video for the Marvel series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. The character may not be a household name now, but soon audiences will be introduced to the street-level vigilante. A glimpse of Moon Knight’s dissociative identity disorder was also on display, as Isaac revealed three different speech patterns. One scene in particular also may have showcased Khonshu, the Egyptian God of Moon that brings Marc Spector back to life. It’s definitely a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but we possibly saw Moon Knight praying to his god.

Early on in the footage, we find Marc Spector crawling on the floor of a museum. He quickly stops at one exhibit that appears to show a mold of Khonshu’s head. We only see it from the back, but it almost clearly looks like the elongated head of the Moon God. Moon Knight also appears to be in pain, which could relate to the voices he hears in his head, as well as the trauma of being resurrected following his death.

A small look at Moon Knight’s costume is also shown. He is angrily pounding his fists into the floor of a bathroom while wearing a big white cape. The teaser ends with Moon Knight leaping across rooftops while the moon shines brightly in the night sky. Though it was only a short amount of footage and an official release date wasn’t announced, Khonshu’s appearance leaves plenty for Marvel fans to dissect.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac previously said about Moon Knight being the biggest risk he’s taken. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

Khonshu had a major role in writer Jason Aaron and artist Javier Garrón’s “The Age of Khonshu” story arc in Avengers. The storyline saw Moon Knight stealing the primordial power sources of Thor, Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, and Ghost Rider to give to Khonshu to remake New York in his own image. Eventually, Moon Knight became disillusioned with Khonshu and helped the Avengers defeat the deity. Moon Knight now stars in a solo series by writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio.

What did you think of the Moon Knight footage from Disney+ Day? Make sure to tell us all about it down in the comments.