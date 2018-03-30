Moon Knight is Assembling an Army

It looks like Moon Knight won’t have to go solo any longer.

Spoilers incoming for Moon Knight #193, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marc Spector finds himself in a final confrontation with the Sun King on the latter’s island paradise, and the Sun King’s had no challenge spreading his message to the masses. In fact, his little island is filled with followers of his beliefs and prophecies, but after Spector takes him down an opportunity seems to present itself.

Spector sees the void the Sun King has left and seeks to fill it, but not in the way the previous leader did.

“Well, I’m not going to suddenly become Charles Xavier and pretend I have some grand plan for everything now. All of you just got stuck on a desert island because you let yourself get convinced by a bunch of crap by a completely made super villain. Unlike the so-called Sun King, I don’t claim to have any answers. In fact, I most definitely lack them.”

He offers those affected an opportunity, one that would have them fighting right by his side.

“Every Knight needs a few willing warriors to aid him in battle. I’m willing to serve as an advisor. To help you fight back against being taken advantage of like this again. So I have to ask…anyone here look good in white?”

It seems Moon Knight just gained himself a new army of Moon Knights, though one particular follower seems to be a bit…well, unhinged. It will be interesting to see how this whole leadership thing goes for Spector, and you can see the spoiler image above.

Moon Knight #193 is written by Maxim Bemis with art by Jacen Burrows. The official description has been included below.

“Two avatars enter the jungle, only one will leave! The Sun King’s ritual of ascendance is prepared. But Moon Knight won’t go gentle.”

Moon Knight #193 is in comic stores now.