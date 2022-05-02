Moon Knight Fan Creates Epic Khonshu Cosplay You Need to See

✖

Not only has Moon Knight made a household name out of the show's titular vigilante, but his supporting cast and associated storylines as well. There's the bingo-caller Crawley and a direct nod to a beloved comic series from Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood. Then there's Khonshu, the sometimes-good, sometimes-bad god that rules over Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) with an iron fist. With conventions beginning to pick back up around the world, it's only a matter of time before people show up as the likes of Mr. Knight or Moon Knight. In fact, one dedicated fan of the series has already crafted the perfect Khonsu cosplay.

Instagrammer @the_masked_fox shared a glimpse at their cosplay of the Egyptian god, and it's every bit as incredible as you'd imagine. It's difficult to get the floating bird skull down just right but, by golly, someone's already done. See the cosplay for yourself below.

(Photo: Instagram / @the_masked_fox)

Khonshu is someone who's appeared in even the oldest tales within Egyptian mythologies. Being that Moon Knight is the character's avatar, however, Marvel has updated the characters look. Despite being a CGI character, the team behind the Disney+ series still made practical costumes for motion-capture performers to don while filming the series.

"The Khonshu costume is a fully functioning costume," costume designer Meghan Kasperlik previously told us. "The Taweret costume is also head-to-toe designed and produced. Both Khonshu and Taweret are both made in-house, so it was really exciting."

"The Taweret costume that we just saw very, very briefly, the costume itself, there's so many details in there," she added. "There's the headpiece has the birthing dance and the birthing prayer of ancient Egypt, because Taweret means birth mother. Each one of the hieroglyphs down the front that you can barely see at this point is incredible."

The first five episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale slated to release on Wednesday, May 4th.

