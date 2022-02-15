Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Defends His Marvel Character’s Accent

The trailers and TV spots released so far for Moon Knight have promised one of Marvel’s darkest and strangest adventures yet. The action shots and costumes have had fans talking, but not quite as much as the character’s accent. Star Oscar Isaac’s British accent featured in the footage of Moon Knight we’ve seen to this point has caused quite a stir online, with plenty of fans criticizing its sound, saying it doesn’t sound authentic. According to Isaac, there’s a good reason for that.

Speaking to Empire for the magazine’s latest issue, Isaac defended the sound of his character Steven Grant’s accent. All of the various personalities living within the Moon Knight character have mysterious backgrounds, and it seems the accent is just part of Steven’s complicated story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I stand by the sound of Steven 100 per cent,” he says. “It’s cool [the accent] got people excited, and some were like, ‘That sucks!’ and others were like, ‘That’s great!’ But there are reasons,” Isaac explained. “That voice is about where Steven’s from, where he’s living now, and some of his believed heritage. It’s not an idea of what Brits actually sound like.”

The character of Moon Knight is made up of multiple personalities, and we will likely meet them all throughout the series on Disney+. We know what Steven sounds like, but it doesn’t seem as though we’ve heard from Marc Spector just yet. As a different personality, Marc Spector will have a different accent, helping to distinguish which of the personas is present at a given moment.

Using different accents for the different personalities wasn’t always part of the plan for Moon Knight, but it was an idea introduced by Isaac himself. According to head writer Jeremy Slater, Isaac was the one who suggested changing voices.

“In the initial script, the difference between Steven and Marc was in attitude,” Slater explained. “It was Oscar who said, ‘What about an accent?’”

What did you think of Oscar Issac’s Moon Knight accent in the trailers? What are you most looking forward to about Marvel’s newest TV series? Let us know in the comments!

Moon Knight arrives on Disney+ on March 30th.