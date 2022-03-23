Moon Knight Director Mohamed Diab Speaks Out on Oscar Isaac Getting His Own Marvel Movie Next

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise in Hollywood, it’s pretty uncommon for a character to only show up in one project. Even supporting characters of the lightest degree end up appearing in future projects, whether it be Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo making the leap from Ant-Man and the Wasp to WandaVision or Peter Billingsley’s Stark employee character appearing in two projects nearly a dozen years apart.

When it comes to Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab, he hopes Oscar Isaac is playing the cult favorite vigilante for the next decade. Better yet, the director hopes the series leads directly into a film franchise.

“I dream and wish for a film,” Diab said in an interview with SFX Magazine. “But with Marvel, the way they play it, it’s not like you graduate into a film. You can go into a film and come to a TV show and go back.”

“But I can tell you for a fact, I can see him in the next 10 years, not just the next film,” he added. “He’s a very interesting character. He’s probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job. People already like him even from the trailer. I think the show’s going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time.”

Disney’s synopsis for the thriller can be found below.

“Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

