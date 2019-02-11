‘Moon Knight’ Short Film Released By Marvel Fan

Despite not starring in a film or television series, Moon Knight is still one of Marvel’s cult favorite superheroes, and a new fan film finally gives him his due on the screen.

Moon Knight stands out from other Marvel heroes for a number of reasons, the most notable of which is his multiple personality disorder. Several people live inside the mind of Moon Knight, including Marc Spector, Jake Lockley, Steven Grant, and Khonshu, the Moon God that the character derives his powers from. Marvel fan Caden Butera and the team at Paradox Studios brought the troubled hero to life in a new fan film and does a great job showing just how much potential the character holds.

The film takes a more grounded noir style approach to the character, with Lockely doing some investigative work on the city’s mob dealings as a taxi driver. Earlier in the film, we do see flashes of the Moon Knight, but we actually don’t see the character fully until later. We then see that the character we followed earlier in the film was Grant, and later we see Spector dealing with his various personalities in a dark and fantastic sequence that conveys the struggle to maintain his mind.

When Moon Knight finally does appear, it is as brutal a fight as you would expect from the character, with people getting hit in the eye with crowbars, people getting their throats slit, and even someone getting a shovel to their leg. It’s pretty insane, and at certain points really quite violent, but that is a hallmark of the character, and if anything this proves that the hero could make for one heck of a compelling lead in a show or film.

It’s also impressive when you consider that the film was produced on a shoestring budget. Butera, who directed and wrote the film, just hopes that one day we’ll get to see the character get his big screen debut.

“I, along with all the other Moon Knight fans out there, have been dying for the character to get his debut on the big screen,” Butera said. “He’s such an awesome & complex character; I hope one day he’ll hit the limelight.”

You can check out the film in the video above, and for more, you can check out Butera’s YouTube channel right here. The official description of the film can be found below.

“Marc Spector is a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

Steven Grant: Intrepid millionaire stockbroker, taking down organized crime from the top of the ladder. Jake Lockley: Late night taxi driver who listens to the chatter of guilty as means of gathering intel. Marc Spector: Retired mercenary and seeking revenge. Moon Knight: a mask-dawning punisher of the night.”

What did you think of the Moon Knight fan film? Let us know in the comments!

